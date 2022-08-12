Feyenoord vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022–23

Feyenoord will play host to Heerenveen at De Kuip in the Eredivisie second matchday on Saturday.

Feyenoord opened their campaign with a 5-2 away victory over Vitesse to claim the top spot in the top flight ahead of the second round of matches. De Stadionclub have been chasing the title since their last triumph in 2016-17.

Last season, they finished in third place but emerged as runners-up in the Europa Conference League's inaugural edition. Feyenoord are the outright favorites as they welcome Heerenveen to their fort. The mission is quite clear: winning their second game and their first home match.

Heerenveen were held at home to a goalless draw by Sparta Rotterdam in their first game of the season. Many goal chances were bungled by the hosts. De Superfriezen finished in mid-table last season, precisely in the eighth spot. They have won the Eredivisie four times but their last title came in 1999-2000.

The last time Heerenveen defeated Feyenoord in an away fixture was in January 2016. They have been unable to repeat the feat since then. They will aim to change that on Saturday, but Feyenoord are currently walking on water.

Feyenoord are unlikely to be depleted by the absence of two important players, including central midfielder Mats Wieffer.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have won three of their last five clashes while Heerenveen have been victorious twice.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Heerenveen form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Team News

Feyenoord

Central midfielder Orkun Kokcu has been sidelined with an ankle injury while Mats Wieffer is undergoing treatment for a syndesmotic ligament tear.

Injury: Orkun Kokcu, Mats Wieffer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Heerenveen

Top signing Alex Timossi Andersson joined from Bayern Munich, and the right winger is expected to make his debut for De Superfriezen on Saturday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Predicted Xls

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK), Jacob Rasmussen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sebastian Szymanski, Fredrik Aursnes, Javairo Dilrosun, Quinten Timber, Patrik Walemark, Danilo

Heerenveen (5-3-2): Andries Noppert (GK), Milan van Ewijk, Sven Van Beek, Pawel Bochniewicz, Joost van Aken, Rami Kaib, Anas Tahiri, Thom Haye, Mats Kohlert, Sydney van Hooijdonk, Lamin Sarr

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction

A win for Feyenoord would help strengthen their lead atop the table. But they need to win big to ensure they are not toppled from the summit. They are tied on three points with five other teams. Feyenoord have won only one game at home out of the last six they have hosted. That is not really a concern because most of those games were exhibition matches.

Heerenveen will do their best to avoid conceding but Feyenoord are expected to eventually pull off a win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Heerenveen

