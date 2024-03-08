Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Feyenoord will host Heracles Almelo at De Kuip on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have performed well this season and are targeting a return to the UEFA Champions League next season. They played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders PSV Eindhoven in their last match, with Yankuba Minteh and team top scorer Santiago Gimenez getting on the scoresheet in either half to ensure De Stadionclub left the Philips Stadion with a point.

Feyenoord remain second in the Eredivisie with 56 points from 24 matches and will be looking to close the gap on runaway leaders PSV with maximum points on Sunday.

Heracles Almelo have had their struggles in the league of late but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a 2-2 draw against Almere City last time out, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Jizz Hornkamp and Adjin Hrustic got on the scoresheet in the second-half to help secure a draw on turf.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 23 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Feyenoord and Heracles. The hosts have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 17, a run dating back to 2015.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Feyenoord are the second-highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 60.

The Heraclieden have picked up eight points on the road in the league this season. Only Waalwijk (7) and Volendam (6) have picked up fewer.

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Prediction

Feyenoord are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten at De Kuip all year and will be looking forward to Sunday's match.

Heracles, meanwhile, are winless in their last three matches and have managed just one win in their last seven games. They have lost their last three away games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Heracles Almelo

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)