Feyenoord vs Heracles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord will welcome Heracles to De Kuip for a rescheduled matchday four Eredivisie fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Twente on Sunday.

Heracles fell to a 1-0 away defeat against Utrecht. An injury-time own goal by Mats Knoester saw the hosts secure all three points.

Feynoord's draw saw them lose ground in the title race. They remain in third place on 29 points, four points behind league leaders and defending champions Ajax. Heracles have garnered 14 points from 13 matches and are four points above the dropzone.

Feyenoord vs Heracles Head-to-Head

Feynoord have 21 wins from their last 35 matches against Heracles. Wednesday's visitors have four wins to their name while 10 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when second-half goals from Orkun Kokcu and Sinan Bakis saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The home side are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning six while Heracles have had two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Heracles form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Feyenoord vs Heracles Team News

Feyenoord

Justin Bijlow has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable, while Denzel Hall and Aliou Balde are doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Denzel Hall, Aliou Balde

Unavailable: Justin Bijlow

Heracles

Sven Sonnenberg is unavailable due to an illness while Kasper Jakobsen is a doubt with a knee injury. Rai Vloet has been ruled out due to legal issues surrounding a car crash he was involved in.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Kasper Jakobsen

Suspension: None

Ilness: Sven Sonnenberg

Feyenoord vs Heracles Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Heracles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich (GK); Giacomo Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Marco Rente, Noah Fadiga; Luca de la Torre, Lucas Schoofs; Delano Burgzorg, Elias Sierra, Ismail Azzaoui; Kaj Sierhuis

Feyenoord vs Heracles Prediction

A win for Feyenoord would bring them right back in the mix for a title tilt and the hosts are likely to go all out in search of maximum points.

Heracles have struggled in attack and they are unlikely to get too many chances against the second best defense in the league. We are backing Feyenoord to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Heracles

