Feyenoord vs NAC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Feyenoord will entertain NAC at De Kuip in their Eredivisie campaign opener on Saturday. The hosts finished third in the league standings last season, while Parel van het Zuiden narrowly avoided relegation and were 15th in the league table with 33 points.

De Stadionclub played their first competitive match of the season on Wednesday and registered a 2-1 home triumph over Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Mert Müldür's own goal gave them the lead in the first half, and Anis Hadj-Moussa bagged a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors concluded their preseason with a double-header against Norwich City last week. They won the first game 1-0 and suffered a 2-0 loss in the afternoon game.

Feyenoord vs NAC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 116 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 70 wins. Parel van het Zuiden have 20 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

De Stadionclub were unbeaten in their two meetings against the visitors last season, recording a home win while playing a draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have registered just one win in the Eredivisie in 2025.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 10 league games, recording eight wins.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

De Stadionclub have seen conclusive results in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, recording eight wins.

Parel van het Zuiden are winless in their last nine away games in the Eredivisie, suffering seven losses.

De club aan de Maas have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight Eredivisie home games.

Feyenoord vs NAC Prediction

De Stadionclub got their season underway with a home win earlier this week and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Anel Ahmedhodžić made his debut against Fenerbahce and is likely to start here. Justin Bijlow was an unused substitute in that match as the first-choice goalkeeper was not fully match-fit. Robin van Persie will likely start Casper Tengstedt in the attack here.

The visitors are winless in their last 15 competitive games, and seven games in that period have ended with a 1-1 scoreline. Notably, they last registered an away win in the Eredivisie in December.

Charles-Andreas Brym was injured in training and will miss the campaign opener. Moussa Soumano, Leo Greiml, and Fredrik Oldrup Jensen are also sidelined at the moment.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 NAC

Feyenoord vs NAC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

