Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Feyenoord host NEC Nijmegen at De Kuip on Saturday in the 24th round of games in the Eredivisie.

The hosts needed a dying minute winner to clinch all three points in a 2-1 victory over bottom-placed Almere City last time out for their second league win since December. Feyenoord will hope to fare better under new manager, club legend Robin Van Persie. De Stadionclub are third in the standings but could fall to sixth should they fail to get a win.

NEC, meanwhile, continued their poor run of forn with a 2-0 loss to Twente last weekend, marking their sixth defeat in 11 league games. The visitors are 12th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 91 times, with Feyenoord leading 58-15.

Four of the last seven editions of the fixture have ended in draws, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in 12 editions of the fixture.

NEC are without a clean sheet in 19 matches in the fixture since 2011.

De Stadionclub have scored 48 times in the Eredivisie this season. Only leaders Ajax (51) and defending champions PSV Eindhoven (71) have scored more.

NEC are the only team in the top flight to concede as many goals as they have scored (34) after 23 games.

Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction

Feyenoord are strong favourites but need to put behind them their recent struggles to get all three points.

NEC are unlikely to get a result due to their poor recent form and poor away league record of eight defeats in 11 games.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 NEC

Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of NEC's last five matches have featured more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups.)

