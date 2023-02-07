Feyenoord vs NEC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2023

Feyenoord will entertain NEC Nijmegen at De Kuip in the round of 16 of the KNVB Cup on Wednesday. It will be one of four all-Eredivisie clashes at this stage of the cup competition.

The hosts secured their place in the round of 16 with a comfortable 3-1 win over PEC Zwolle, thanks to Mats Wieffer's goal and Danilo's brace. NEC recorded an impressive 4-0 win over Almere last month and will be looking to continue that form in this match.

Both teams endured winless outings in their Eredivisie games on Sunday, with the hosts playing out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals PSV, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh scoring a last-gasp equalizer.

NEC fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Go Ahead Eagles as they remained winless in their last three league games.

Feyenoord vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 92 times in all competitions, including six times in the KNVB Cup as well.

As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these games with 60 wins to their name. The visitors have been able to get the better of Feyenoord 16 times and the remaining 16 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten against NEC since 2015, picking up six wins in seven games in that period.

Feyenoord are undefeated at home in all competitions this season and recorded a 2-0 win when the two teams met in Eredivisie action in January at Wednesday's venue.

NEC are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in these games as well.

Feyenoord have won their last six home games against NEC, scoring 22 goals and conceding just five goals in that period.

The hosts have won all but one of their six KNVB Beker meetings against NEC, with five of these games producing more than 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord vs NEC Prediction

De Stadionclub are unbeaten at home in all competitions and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They were able to defeat the visitors 2-0 a fortnight ago and are the favorites in this match.

Feyenoord Rotterdam @Feyenoord

» Alireza saves point 𝗔𝗹𝗜 angles» Alireza savespoint 𝗔𝗹𝗜 angles 🎥» Alireza saves ☝️ point

NEC have failed to score in three of their last five games in all competitions and might struggle here. They have just one win to their name against the hosts since 2011.

Considering the recent history and current form of the two teams, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 NEC

Feyenoord vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Orkun Kökcü to score or assist at any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

