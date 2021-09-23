Feyenoord vs NEC prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Feyenoord will welcome NEC Nijmegen to De Kuip for a matchday seven fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a routine 3-1 victory over Heerenveen on the same ground. Guus Til scored in both halves along with a Bryan Linssen goal to guide Feyenoord to all three points.

NEC suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Utrecht on Wednesday. Bart Ramselaar was the star of the show with a brace for the visitors in a convincing victory.

That defeat left Nijmegen in eighth place in the table, having garnered eight points from six matches. Feyenoord's 12 points is enough for fourth spot in the standings.

Feyenoord vs NEC Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 23 wins from 35 matches previous against NEC. The two sides shared the spoils on four occasions while eight games ended in a victory for the visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in 2017 when Nicolai Jorgensen scored two late goals to complete a 4-0 home rout in favor of Feyenoord.

NEC have impressed relatively on their return to the top-flight. They have won and drawn two of their six league matches to date. Feyenoord's victory on Wednesday made it consecutive wins in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

NEC form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs NEC Team News

Feyenoord

Reiss Nelson is the only injury concern for the home side while Mark Diemers is a doubt for the visit of NEC Nijmegen.

Feyenoord: Reiss Nelson

Doubtful: Mark Diemers

Suspension: None

NEC

Dirk Proper, Mathias De Wolf and Rens van Eijden are all injured for NEC for the fixture.

Injuries: Dirk Proper, Mathias De Wolf, Rens van Eijden

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs NEC Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

NEC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattijs Brandenhorst (GK); Souffien El Karouani, Cas Odenthal, Ivan Alavrez, Bart van Rooij; Edgar Barreto, Mikkel Duelund, Lasse Schone; Elayis Tavsan, Ali Akman, Jonathan Okita

Feyenoord vs NEC Prediction

The home side have gotten back on track after a slight wobble in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against NEC Nijmegen.

The visitors have punched above their weight so far and could spring an upset in Rotterdam. However, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 NEC

