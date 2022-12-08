Feyenoord and Oostende will face each other in a friendly on Saturday (December 10) as both teams continue preparations for a return to competitive action.

The Eredivisie side have not been in action since a comfortable 5-1 comeback home win in the league over Excelsior last month. Sebastian Szynabski was the star of the show, starring with a brace.

Oostende, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Lille in a friendly on Wednesday. Thierry Henry put the Belgians ahead in the fifth minute, but a second-half brace from Alan Virginius saw Lille take the lead before Indy Boonen's late equaliser.

Saturday's game will be Oostende's last friendly before they return to competitive action later this month.

Meanwhile, the Eredivisie will not resume till next year. Feyenoord have lined up five friendlies in December, with games against Strasbourg, Rennes, Go Ahead Eagles and FC Emmen to come.

Feyenoord vs Oostende Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Feyenoord were on a four-game winning game run across competitions before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Eight of Oostende's last nine competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Feyenoord's five friendlies in 2022 have produced at least three goals.

Oostende are unbeaten in five friendlies this year, scoring at least twice in four.

Four of Feyenoord's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to score and have produced less than three goals.

Feyenoord vs Oostende Prediction

Feyenoord were on a positive run of form before the World Cup break, so the Rotterdam outfit will be raring to go. Arne Slot's team have five friendlies lined up this year before returning to competitive action in 2023.

They will kickstart proceedings against an Oostende side that are unbeaten in friendlies this year.

Both teams are attack-minded, particularly Oostende, which could play to Feyenoord's attacking strength. The Dutch side should claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Oostende

Feyenoord vs Oostende Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score 2+ goals

