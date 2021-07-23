Feyenoord vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021 

Feyenoord will host PAOK at De Kuip in a club friendly fixture on Sunday. The exhibition game is scheduled to be played across four quarters of 30 minutes each.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw away to Kosovo side Drita in their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

PAOK picked up a 2-1 victory over another Dutch side Heracles in a friendly on Wednesday. Nelson Oliveira scored a first-half brace to give the Greek side the victory.

Up next for Feyenoord will be the second leg of their tie with Drita, then another friendly with Den Haag before resuming competitive action in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord vs PAOK Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides and they will each be looking to win the game.

PAOK have won three of their four pre-season friendlies so far. Feyenoord have been less impressive with just three wins registered in six pre-season friendlies.

Feyenoord form guide (including friendlies): D-W-D-L-W

PAOK form guide (friendlies): W-W-L-W

Feyenoord vs PAOK Team News

Feyenoord

Lutsharel Geertruida (knee), Aliou Balde (knee) and Marouan Azarkan (thigh) are all still sidelined with injuries. New signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh is a doubt with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Lutsharel Geertruida, Marouan Azarkan, Aliou Balde

Doubtful: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Suspension: None

PAOK

Jose Crespo and Vasilios Fasidis are injury concerns for the Greek side.

Injuries: Jose Crespo, Vasilios Fasidis

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs PAOK Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Leroy Fer, Marcus Pedersen; Guus Til, Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Naoufal Bannis, Brian Linssen

PAOK Predicted XI (4-3-3); Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Ioannis Michailidis, Lucas Taylor, Fernando Varela, Vierinha; Anderson Esiti, Stefan Schwab, Omar El Kaddouri; Shinji Kagawa, Thomas Murg, Nelson Oliveira

Feyenoord vs PAOK Prediction

The unique format of this exhibition game means that several players are likely to be given a run-in, thereby affecting the rhythm and tempo of the game.

However, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has more quality players at this disposal and home advantage could also factor in for the Eredivisie outfit.

We are predicting a victory for Feyenoord in a thrilling game with plenty of goals.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 PAOK

