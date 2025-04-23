Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Feyenoord host PEC Zwolle at De Kuip on Friday in the 30th round of games in the Eredivisie. The hosts are on course for UEFA Champions League qualification.
The hosts cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Fortuna Sittard in their last game, marking a fifth consecutive league victory amid a nine-game unbeaten streak.
Feyenoord are headed for the UEFA Champions League playoffs, tied on points with fourth-placed Utrecht and could yet move into direct qualification, as they are only five points behind second placed PSV Eindhoven with five games left.
Zwolle, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four games but have won only one of their last nine, which puts them seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Twente a fortnight ago.
Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 51 previous meetings between the two sides, with Feyenoord leading 37-7.
- Feyenoord are unbeaten in 10 games in the fixture and have scored 29 times.
- PEC have one win in the fixture since the 2015-16 season.
- Feyenoord picked up a dominant 5-1 win in August.
- De Stadionclub have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive record in the top division this season, with 64 goals scored and 32 conceded.
Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction
Feyenoord are the heavy favourites, thanks to their better quality, outstanding form and dominant record in the fixture.
PEC, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb if they are to come away with anything. They have, however, won once on the road all season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Zwolle
Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of PEC's last seven matches.)