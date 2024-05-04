Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Feyenoord set out in search of a seventh consecutive home win when they play host to PEC Zwolle at De Kuip in round 31 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Johnny Jansen’s men have lost their last nine games against the hosts and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Feyenoord turned in another solid display last Thursday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst.

Before that, Arne Slot’s side clinched the KNVB Beker title on April 21 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the final.

With just three games to go, Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie table, nine points adrift of PSV Eindhoven, who have a +30 goal difference and have been all but named league champions.

PEC Zwolle, on the other hand, maintained their new-found form last time out when they secured a 3-1 victory over Heracles on home turf.

Jansen’s men have won two of their last three matches, with a 2-2 draw at Nijmegen on April 14 sandwiched between the two victories.

With 35 points from 31 matches, Zwolle are 12th in the Eredivisie table but could move into 10th place with all three points this weekend.

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Feyenoord have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

PEC Zwolle have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Feyenoord are on a nine-game winning streak against Jansen’s men, stretching back to a 3-1 loss in January 2019.

Zwolle have failed to win their last five away matches, picking up just two points from a possible 15 since February’s 2-0 victory at Sparta Rotterdam.

Feyenoord are on a six-game winning streak on home turf and are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive home matches, claiming 11 wins and three draws since December’s 2-1 loss to PSV.

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Feyenoord have been imperious in the history of this fixture and will be backing themselves to extend their dominance over Zwolle.

While Zwolle have put together a fine run of results of late, Slot's men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them coming away with the desired results.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 PEC Zwolle

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: First to score - Feyenoord (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Zwolle)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)