Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Feyenoord will welcome PEC Zwolle to De Kuip on Wednesday for a matchday 16 fixture in the Eredivisie.

The hosts picked up a routine 2-0 victory away to Sparta Rotterdam to start the year. Meanwhile, Zwolle failed to hold onto their lead in a 1-1 draw at home to AZ Alkmaar.

Feyenoord will be in need of all three points, as they harbor title ambitions. Just three points separate them from Ajax ahead of their marquee showdown with their mega-rivals next weekend.

Zwolle, for their part, are relatively comfortable in 11th place but might need to pick up points to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides and Feyenoord have the overwhelming advantage in previous matches played.

De Trots van Zuid have 12 wins and two draws to their name, with 38 goals scored and 23 conceded. PEC Zwolle were victorious on five previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came last September on the opening day of the season when a Steven Berghuis brace gave Feyenoord a 2-0 away victory.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

PEC Zwolle form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts currently have four players sidelined by injury.

João Carlos Teixeira (leg), Orkun Kökcü, Justin Bijlow (leg), and Robert Bozenik (ankle) will all sit out the visit of Zwolle.

Injuries: João Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kökcü, Justin Bijlow, Robert Bozenik

Suspensions: None

PEC Zwolle

Manchester City loanee Slobodan Tedic is the only injury concern for manager John Stegeman.

The striker is, however, nearing a return to full fitness and should be available for selection in the coming weeks.

Injury: Slobodan Tedic

Suspensions: None

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer(GK); Kenneth Paal, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Sai Wermeskerken; Dean Huiberts, Rico Streider, Mustafa Saymaki; Mike can Duinen, Pelle Clement, Eliano Reijnders

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Feyenoord have been nearly unstoppable under the management of Dick Advocaat.

The hosts have been especially resolute at the back and have the joint-best defence in the league.

Feyenoord have kept four clean sheets in their last five games and another shut-out is likely in a comfortable victory against a goal-shy Zwolle.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 PEC Zwolle