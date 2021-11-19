Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord will host PEC Zwolle at De Kuip in the Eredivisie matchday 13 fixture on Sunday.

The home side currently sit in third spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 11 matches so far. They are two points behind joint table-toppers Ajax and PSV with one game in hand.

PEC Zwolle occupy the bottom spot in the standings and have just four points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Feyenoord come into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar before the international break. Cyriel Dessers scored the winning goal in the first minute of injury time.

Zwolle suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cambuur on home turf. Mees Hoedemakers and Robin Malun scored in either half to render Dean Huiberts' late goal a mere consolation.

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 17 wins from their last 24 games against PEC Zwolle. The visitors were victorious on five occasions while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Luis Sinisterra's 64th-minute strike guided Feyenoord to a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The home side are currently on a five-game winning streak, while Zwolle have improved in recent weeks, with two wins from their last five games.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PEC Zwolle form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Team News

Feyenoord

Justin Bijlow is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

PEC Zwolle

Pelle Clement and Sai van Wermeskerken have both been ruled out with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Injuries: Sai van Wermeskerken, Pelle Clement

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thijs Jansen (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Konstantinos Lamprou (GK); Kenneth Paal, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Mark Pabai; Dean Huiberts, Rico Streider, Mustafa Saymak; Mees De Wit, Daishawn Redan, Gervane Kastaneer

Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Feyenoord are within touching distance of the top two and need maximum points to stay abreast of the title race.

PEC Zwolle may have improved in recent weeks but the visitors are still some way off the standards of Arne Slot's side. We are backing the hosts to cruise to victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 PEC Zwolle

