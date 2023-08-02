Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2023

Feyenoord are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Feijenoord on Friday in the final of the Johan Cruijff Shield.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Benfica in their most recent game. First-half goals from Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao and Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez secured the win for Feyenoord. Croatian striker Petar Musa scored the goal for Benfica.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko sealed the deal for PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord have won 16 games, lost 12 and drawn six.

Iranian attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh managed 12 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Right-back Lutsharel Geertruida managed five goal contributions in 29 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Striker Luuk de Jong managed 18 goal contributions in 23 league starts for PSV Eindhoven last season

Midfielder Joey Veerman managed 14 goal contributions in 30 league starts for PSV Eindhoven last season.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Feyenoord finished as champions last season and will be keen to replicate that success this time around as well. With Ajax not really inspiring confidence right now and PSV Eindhoven having lost some key players, Feyenoord will fancy their chances.

Manager Arne Slot is arguably the best manager in Eredivisie right now. The club have enforced the senior squad with the signings of Ramiz Zerrouki, Calvin Stengs and Thomas Beelen.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, finished second last season and have replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy with Peter Bosz as manager. Bosz is a polarising figure, and fans of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon will be well aware of how his football can entertain and cause despair in equal measure.

One his biggest tasks will be to figure how to replace the input of Xavi Simons. Simons managed 27 goal contributions last season and is now at RB Leipzig via Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch giants have signed mercurial attacker Noa Lang and American forward Ricardo Pepi; Lang, in particular, does not lack confidence.

A close game is on the cards, with Feyenoord to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first - Yes