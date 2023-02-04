Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

Feyenoord are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ron Jans' Twente in the league. A first-half goal from Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez for Feyenoord was canceled out by a second-half goal from right-back Joshua Brenet for Twente.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Rene Hake's Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 in the league. Goals from midfielder Joey Veerman and winger Anwar El Ghazi sealed the deal for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord have won 16 games, lost 12 and drawn five.

Brazilian striker Danilo has scored eight goals in 13 starts for Feyenoord in the league.

Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski has 10 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord.

Midfielder Xavi Simons has 12 goal contributions in 19 league starts for PSV Eindhoven.

Midfielder Guus Til has scored six goals in nine league starts for PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Feyenoord are currently top of the league table, two points ahead of 2nd-placed AZ Alkmaar. With Ajax struggling right now, Feyenoord will hope to break the Amsterdam side's domestic dominance and lift the Eredivisie title. However, not much separates them in terms of points from the likes of AZ Alkmaar, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax.

Turkey international Orkun Kokcu has been a transfer rumor mill favorite for some time now; the 22-year-old was linked with Benfica after the Portuguese side agreed to sell Argentine star Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea. Kokcu has been linked with Leicester City and Arsenal in the past, and his current performances could very well see clubs of that caliber interested in him again this summer.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, sold their star this January. Attacker Cody Gakpo, who managed 21 goal contributions in 14 league starts for PSV Eindhoven during the first half of the season, joined Liverpool for €42 million.

PSV Eindhoven have subsequently recruited Thorgan Hazard and Fabio Silva on loan, while Patrick van Aanholt is expected to directly replace Philipp Max, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Both Hazard and Silva are expected to replace Gakpo's incredible numbers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #DeadlineDay Official. Thorgan Hazard joins PSV on loan deal from Borussia Dortmund — agreement signed and completed today Official. Thorgan Hazard joins PSV on loan deal from Borussia Dortmund — agreement signed and completed today 🔴🇳🇱 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/L4ZFgD3UVp

We expect this to be a close game, with a low-scoring draw likely.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first - Yes

