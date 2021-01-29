Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord are set to play host to PSV Eindhoven at De Kuip on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Johnny Jansen's Heerenveen yesterday at the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Goals from midfielder Joey Veerman, Polish centre-back Pawel Bochniewicz and young attacker Mitchell van Bergen ensured victory for Heerenveen.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Dick Lukkien's Emmen 2-0 on Wednesday at De Oude Meerdijk. Late second-half goals from young Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior and experienced Israel international Eran Zahavi sealed the deal for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. PSV Eindhoven have won 15 games, lost 14 and drawn three.

PSV have scored 22 goals in their last 8 games in all competitions



Which players have impressed you most?

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Veteran centre-back Eric Botteghin put Feyenoord ahead in the first-half, but PSV Eindhoven managed to equalize through a second-half goal from young winger Cody Gakpo.

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-L-D

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord will be without goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, former Liverpool attacker Joao Carlos Teixeira and Turkey international Orkun Kokcu, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Dick Advocaat is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven have a few injury concerns. Manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentinian attacker Maximiliano Romero, Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, Netherlands international Nick Viergever and young centre-back Armando Obispo. There are doubts over the availability of Germany international Mario Gotze and young attacker Noni Madueke.

Injured: Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, Nick Viergever, Armando Obispo

Doubtful: Mario Gotze, Noni Madueke

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Luis Sinisterra

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Ryan Thomas, Adrian Fein, Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

The name is 𝐙𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢, 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐙𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢.



Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Feyenoord are 5th in the league table, and have lost their last three league games. Netherlands international Steven Berghuis continues to be their most influential attacker, while players like Lutsharel Geertruida and Marcos Senesi have proved to be key in defense.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in the table, four points behind league leaders Ajax. Young forward Noni Madueke has been impressive, while young Netherlands international Donyell Malen's form has seen him linked with clubs like Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

Feyenoord will be keen to get back to winning ways, but PSV Eindhoven have done well so far. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

