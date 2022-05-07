Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see two of the league's "big three" face off as Feyenoord host PSV Eindhoven at the De Kuip on Sunday afternoon.

Feyenoord are in brilliant form at the moment. They beat Fortuna Sittard 3-1 away from home in their last league game and could easily have doubled that tally. They then advanced to their first European final in two decades after holding Olympique Marseille to a goalless draw last time out, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

The home side sit third in the league table with 67 points from 31 games. They are out of the running for the Eredivisie title but will be looking to keep their good form going.

PSV Eindhoven are also in good form and are pushing the title race down to the wire. They beat Willem II Tilburg 4-2 in their last game with Ritsu Doan, Cody Gakpo and Eran Zahavi all getting on the scoresheet.

The Boeren sit a place above their weekend hosts in the league table with 74 points. They beat rivals Ajax in the cup final last month and will be looking to keep up the pressure on them in the league race for as long as they can.

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

There have been 53 meetings between Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in an Eredivisie clash earlier this season, which Feyenoord won 4-0.

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Feyenoord

Jens Toornstra's return to the squad on Thursday means Justin Bijlow is now the only injured player for the hosts ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors, on the other hand, have a lengthy list of absentees including Olivier Boscagli, Shurandy Sambo, Nony Madueke, Armando Obispo and Carlos Vinicius. Yorbe Vertessen, Mario Gotze, Phillipp Mwene and Ryan Thomas are all doubts for this one.

Injured: Olivier Boscagli, Shurandy Sambo, Nony Madueke, Armando Obispo, Carlos Vinicius

Doubtful: Yorbe Vertessen, Mario Gotze, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Reiss Nelson; Cyriel Dessers

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Erick Gutierrez, Mauro Junior; Joey Veerman, Ibrahim Sangare; Bruma, Cody Gakpo, Ritsu Doan; Eran Zahavi

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Feyenoord are on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have not lost a home game since mid-January.

Similarly, PSV Eindhoven are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 19 games across all competitions. Both sides are in top form and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Peter P