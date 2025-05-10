Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Feyenoord will invite PSV to De Kuip in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The visitors are second in the league table with 70 points. League leaders Ajax have gone winless in their last two league games and their lead at the top is reduced to four points, paving the way for PSV to mount a late title challenge. The hosts are in third place and trail the defending champions by five points.

De club aan de Maas have enjoyed a great run of form and extended their winning streak to seven games last week. A brace from Anis Hadj-Moussa and goals from Hwang In-beom and Givairo Read helped them register a 4-1 away triumph over Heracles.

Boeren, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak at the moment. They hosted Fortuna Sittard in their previous league outing, and Ivan Perišić's hat trick and a second-half strike from Noa Lang helped them record a 4-1 home win.

Feyenoord vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 167 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 65-63 lead in wins and 39 games ending in draws.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 93 goals in 31 games, 21 more than De club aan de Maas.

PSV recorded a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December and came out victorious when the two sides met in the KNVB Cup quarterfinals in February, recording a 2-0 win.

Feyenoord are winless in their last six league meetings against the visitors and their last win in the Eredivisie against the defending champions was registered away from home in 2021.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction

De Stadionclub are unbeaten in the Eredivisie since February, winning nine of the 11 games in that period. They have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven games and will look to continue that prolific run here.

Robin van Persie has a few injury concerns for this match as Justin Bijlow, Luka Ivanušec, Quinten Timber, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Julián Carranza are sidelined. Calvin Stengs was back in training earlier this week and should start from the bench.

Lampen are on a four-game winning streak in the Eredivisie, scoring 15 goals while conceding thrice. They have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the hosts.

Ismael Saibari was absent against Fortuna Sittard last week, but has trained with the group and is in contention to start. Peter Bosz will be without the services of Rick Karsdorp, Jerdy Schouten, and Ricardo Pepi due to injuries while Lucas Pérez is struggling with an infection.

Both teams head into the match in great form and, considering their recent history at De Kuip, we back them to play out an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-3 PSV

Feyenoord vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

