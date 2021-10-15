Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Feyenoord invite RKC Waalwijk to De Kuip in their upcoming Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are fifth in the league standings after seven games, winning five and losing two. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 loss at Vitesse, a game in which two Vitesse players were red-carded in injury time.

RKC Waalwijk have just one win to their name this campaign and are winless since the opening fixture of the season.

They played a 1-1 draw at home against the Go Ahead Eagles in their previous outing, with Alexander Büttner equalizing from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 53 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Feyenoord have been the better side and have 29 wins to their name. Waalwijk have just 10 to their name, with the last one coming in 2013. The spoils have been shared 14 times between the two teams.

They last met in Eredivisie action in May at Saturday's venue. The hosts recorded a 3-0 win with all goals being scored just before and after the halftime whistle.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

RKC Waalwijk form guide (Eredivise): D-L-L-D-L

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra was in Colombia for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and is a doubt as he might not make it back in time for the game. Mark Diemers and Francesco Antonucci trained for the first time since their lengthy injury layoffs and face a late fitness test ahead of the encounter.

Marcos Senesi did not train with the group and remains ruled out because of a groin injury.

Feyenoord: Marcos Senesi

Doubtful: Mark Diemers, Francesco Antonucci

Suspension: None

RKC Waalwijk

Richard van der Venne remains on the sidelines with a knee injury while Joel Castro Pereira and David Min are also ruled out for this trip to Rotterdam.

Feyenoord: Richard van der Venne, Joel Castro Pereira, David Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu; Joao Teixeira, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen.

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Vaessen; Jurien Gaari, Ahmed Touba, Melle Meulensteen, Alexander Büttner; Vurnon Anita, Ayman Azhil, Thierry Lutonda; Saïd Bakari, Jens Odgaard, Lennerd Daneels.

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

The hosts have been in good form in front of goal and in their home game they are the favourites to record a win.

Waalwijk have a few injury concerns and could struggle away at Feyenoord. We predict that the game will end in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 RKC Waalwijk

