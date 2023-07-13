Feyenoord vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023 

Feyenoord will face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Sportpark Smitshoek on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

De Stadionclub enjoyed a brilliant Eredivisie campaign last season which culminated in league triumph. They have now begun preparations towards retaining the title with a series of friendlies, facing Club Brugge in their most recent outing and winning 2-0 via first-half goals from Danilo and Igor Paixao and two penalty saves from Timon Wellenreuther in the second.

USG also performed well in their domestic campaign, only missing out on the league title by a point. They have now come close to securing the Jupiler Pro League title in back-to-back seasons and will hope they can go all the way next season.

Saturday's game will mark Union's fourth and final pre-season outing before they open their league campaign against Anderlecht later this month and they will be looking to wrap things up on a positive note.

Feyenoord vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between Feyenoord and USG. The first-ever matchup between the two sides came back in July last year when they faced off in a friendly clash which Union won 4-0.

USG have scored at least one goal in their last eight games across all competitions.

Feyenoord have kept just one clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Union 60 were the third-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight last season with a goal tally of 78.

De Stadionclub had the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie last season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Feyenoord scored 81 league goals last season. Only Ajax (86) and PSV Eindhoven (89) scored more.

Feyenoord vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won six of their last seven games. They have shown solidity on foreign grounds in recent times and will be hopeful of a good result this weekend.

USG have won two of their three friendlies so far and will be targeting victory here as well. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the Dutch side come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Union's last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the USG's last six matches)

