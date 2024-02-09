Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Feyenoord will host Sparta Rotterdam at De Kuip on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain in contention for the Eredivisie title. They beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in their last league outing with Mats Wieffer scoring the sole goal of the game in the sixth minute before beating the same opponents 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the KNVB Beker days later.

Feyenoord sit second in the league table with 46 points from 20 games. They are 10 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Sparta Rotterdam meanwhile have struggled for results of late and are falling behind in the race for the qualification playoffs. They were beaten 2-0 by a clinical PEC Zwolle side last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of grossly wayward finishing.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 26 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Sunday.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 120th meeting between Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam. The hosts have won 74 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Feyenoord are the second-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of 53.

Five of Sparta's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last eight competitive outings. They are unbeaten in their last six games at De Kuip and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Sparta are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last seven competitive outings. They have won just one of their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)