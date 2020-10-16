Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

This weekend sees the return of domestic football in Europe following the recent international break. And in a major match in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, Feyenoord face off with Sparta Rotterdam in a local derby.

The match should provide an interesting contrast. While Feyenoord currently sit at the top of the table, Sparta are stuck down in 17th – just one place above rock bottom.

Sparta will be targeting a major upset at the De Kuip Stadium, but Feyenoord have other ideas.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

As previously mentioned, Feyenoord currently sit at the top of the Eredivisie. Dick Advocaat’s side have been in excellent form, winning three and drawing one of their opening four fixtures, scoring an impressive 11 goals in the process. Their most recent fixture was a 1-4 hammering of Willem II.

Sparta Rotterdam’s form, meanwhile, has not been so strong. They’ve picked up just a single point in their first four games, conceding 11 goals while scoring just four. Fascinatingly, those four goals came in their last match – a wild 4-4 draw with AZ Alkmaar that saw them come from 4-0 down to secure a point.

Last season saw the two local rivals go head-to-head on the opening day, with Feyenoord needing a 95th-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw. The return game at Het Kasteel was then cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Europe.

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-W-W

Sparta Rotterdam form guide: L-L-L-D

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has a number of players unavailable for this game. Winger Luis Sinisterra, defenders Sven van Beek and Eric Botteghin, forward Nicolai Jorgensen and keeper Justin Bijlow are all injured, while another keeper, Nick Marsman, has been ruled out due to COVID-19.

Sparta also have a player ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test. In this instance, it’s midfielder Wouter Berger. Keeper Tim Coremans and winger Mario Engels are also unavailable due to injuries.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramon ten Hove, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Joao Teixeira, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra, Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Luciano Narsingh

Sparta Rotterdam predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Benjamin van Leer, Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Michael Heylen, Mica Pinto, Abdou Harroui, Adil Auassar, Deroy Duarte, Sven Mijnans, Lennart Thy, Emanuel Emegha

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Based purely on recent form, this should be a comfortable win for the hosts. They’ve looked excellent thus far into the season, with forward Steven Berghuis in red-hot form, scoring six goals in his first four games.

Given Sparta’s defensive issues, it’s hard to see them keeping Feyenoord’s front line quiet in this game, and although they’ll look to make this an entertaining derby, the result is very likely to be favourable for the home side.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam