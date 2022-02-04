Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord will welcome city rivals Sparta Rotterdam to De Kuip for a matchday 21 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts have not been in action since cruising to a 4-1 away victory over Nijmegen before the international break. Orkun Kokcu scored a brace to inspire the comeback win after Lasse Schone had put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.

Sparta Rotterdam fell to a 3-0 defeat to FC Utretch on home turf last time around. Three different men got on the scoresheet to help the visitors secure a comfortable victory.

The defeat left De Kasteelheren in the relegation zone, having garnered just 14 points from 20 matches and they are four points away from safety. Feyenoord currently occupy third place in the table on 42 points, six points behind table-toppers Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have won 20 of their last 27 matches against their city rivals. Sparta were victorious on five occasions while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Cyril Dessiers stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in injury time to help Feyenoord secure a 1-0 away win.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Sparta Rotterdam form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Feyenoord

New defender Philippe Sandler is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Philippe Sandler

Suspension: None

Sparta Rotterdam

Benjamin van Leer is a doubt for the short trip across Rotterdam.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Benjamin van Leer

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maduka Okoye (GK); Dirk Abels, Tom Beugeldijk, Bart Vriends; Aaron Meijers, Sven Mijnans, Joeri de Kamps, Younes Namli, Vito van Crooij; Lennart Thy, Adrian Dalmau

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Despite this being a city derby, Feyenoord are vastly superior to their city rivals and are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant.

Both sides need the points for different reasons, with the home side still within touching distance of the title race while Sparta Rotterdam locked in a battle for survival.

We are backing Feyenoord to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Edited by Manas Mitul