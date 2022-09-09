Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23 

Feyenoord will welcome city rivals Sparta Rotterdam to De Kuip for a matchday six fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 defeat at Lazio in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday. Matias Vecino starred with a brace and an assist to inspire the Biancocelesti to a win.

Feyenoord will now look to return to winning ways in the league, where they are second and two points behind table-toppers Ajax Amsterdam.

Rotterdam, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 4-0 home win over FC Volendam in the league last weekend. Vito van Crooij set the tone with a 14th-minute strike before Tobias Lauritsen added a second-half brace.

The win saw De Kasteelheren climb up to seventh spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from five games.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have historically been superior to their city rivals. De club aan de Maas have been victorious in 77 of their 128 previous clashes against Sparta, who have won 25 times, while 26 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February, where Guus Til scored a second-half brace to wrap up a comfortable 4-0 home win for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Sparta Rotterdam form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Feyenoord

Lutsharel Geertruida has been ruled out with illness, while Ezequiel Bullaude is unavailable.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ezequiel Bullaude, Lutsharel Geertruida

Sparta Rotterdam

Tim Coremans is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Tim Coremans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XIs

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK), Quillindschy Hartman, Jacob Rasmussen, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu; Oussame Idrissi, Javairo Dilrosun, Sebastian Szymanski; Danilo

Sparta Rotterdam (4-3-3): Nick Olij (GK); Micha Pinto, Mike Eerdhuijzen, Bart Vriends, Shurandy Sambo; Joshua Kitolano, Jonathan de GuzmanArno Verschueren; Vito van Crooij, Tobias Lauritsen, Younes Namli

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

The fact that this is a derby means both teams will go all out for victory to secure the bragging rights.

However, Feyenoord are vastly superior to their city rivals and need a win here to keep pace with Ajax at the summit. The hosts should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam

