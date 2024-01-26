Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Feyenoord will face Twente at De Kuip on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain in the title race although they sit quite some distance away. They beat Vitesse 2-1 in their last league outing, following that up with a narrow 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Beker as they handed the Boeren their first competitive defeat since last September.

Feyenoord sit second in the league table with 42 points from 18 games. They are 10 points behind PSV at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Sunday.

Twente have also performed well this season and continue their push for continental football. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to NEC Nijmegen in their last match, falling behind early after the restart before a red card to Max Bruns minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a positive outcome on the road.

The visitors sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 37 points. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Feyenoord vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 116 meetings between Feyenoord and Twente. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 38 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Feyenoord are the second-highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 52.

Two of Twente's three league wins this season have come on the road.

Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five competitive games. They have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four matches at De Kuip and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Twente, on the other hand, have lost their last two games after losing just one of their 12 games prior. They have won just one of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Twente

Feyenoord vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)