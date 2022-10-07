Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Feyenoord and Twente will battle for three points on matchday nine in the Eredivisie on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw away to Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. They had a two-goal lead at the break through goals from Sebastian Szymanski and Orkun Kokcu, but a second-half lapse saw the Rotterdam outfit share the spoils in Denmark.

The Rotterdam outfit also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Nijmegen in their last league game, thanks to first-half strikes from Quinten Timber and Ivan Marquez.

Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Vitesse. Joshua Brenet, Virgil Misidjan and Gijs Smal found the back of the net to inspire their team to victory.

The win saw them hold on to fifth spot, having garnered 16 points from eight games. Feyenoord are one point better off in fourth place.

Feyenoord vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 51 wins from their last 115 games against Twente, who have won 28; 36 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Twente claim a 2-1 away win.

Seven of Feyenoord's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of Feyenoord's last five games against Twente saw both teams score.

Feyenoord have won their last three home games across competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 13-0, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Twente are on a four-game winless run on the road.

Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction

Feyenoord are slight favourites in the game, although they will have their work cut out against a Twente team looking to usurp them in the standings. The hosts could also be fatigued from their continental exertions in Denmark.

Twente have been the most defensively solid team in the Eredevisie this season, having conceded just five goals. Feyenoord are yet to concede at home this term, suggesting that the game could be a compact one with few chances.

However, both teams' natural attacking impetus could come to the fore, but the hosts should claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 Twente

Feyenoord vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes