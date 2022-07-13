Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club friendlies 2022

Feyenoord will wrap up their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they lock horns with Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.

The Eredivisie outfit opened their pre-season with a 7-0 defeat against Copenhagen before beating a much-fancied RB Salzburg outfit 2-1. Feyenoord enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, finishing third in the Eredivisie to secure their place in the UEFA Europa League. They lost to AS Roma in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final, though.

Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have played friendlies against modest opposition this offseason. Their most recent encounter ended in a goalless stalemate against Brighton & Hove Albion. They have registered a couple of victories in their last four friendlies.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have met their Saint-Gilloise on three previous occasions.

Saint-Gilloise are yet to win against the Eredevisie giants.

The last time the two teams met each other was in the second round of UEFA Europa League qualification in 2016, which Feyenoord won 6-2 over the two legs.

Saint-Gilloise have registered only one clean sheet this pre-season.

Feyenoord have failed to register a shutout so far.

Saint-Gilloise have conceded ten goals in three clashes against Feyenoord so far.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Feyenoord undoubtedly enter the fixture as the stronger outfit. They have more depth and talent pool compared to their Belgian outfit. However, they may look to rotate their playing XI, with their pre-season almost coming to an end. That might throw up an opportunity for the visitors.

Feyenoord remain a strong team for the visitors to negotiate. They will have to be at their best to get any positives out of this game. Feyenoord should clinch their second pre-season win in a row.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Feyenoord have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last two outings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in Feyenoord’s two pre-season games).

