Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Feyenoord will play host to Union Saint-Gilloise at Stadion Feijenoord in a friendly match on Saturday. Both teams are set to face off against each other for the third time.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Preview

Feyenoord wrapped up the 2024-25 Eredivisie season with a 2-0 away defeat against Heerenveen. However, that result did not affect their final position in the standings, as they finished third behind champions PSV Eindhoven and second-placed Ajax. Feyenoord will be looking to achieve a better campaign in the new season.

De Stadionclub kicked off their preseason last week with a friendly against Eerste Divisie (Dutch second tier) side Cambuur, winning 4-1. Union Saint-Gilloise will be their next opponent, after which Feyenoord will take on another Belgian side, Gent. Feyenoord are yet to prevail over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) returned to the top-flight summit for the first time in 90 years, winning the 2024-25 Belgian Pro League season. That result hands them qualification for the Champions League's league phase. They concluded last season on a tear, winning nine of their last 10 matches and drawing one.

Les Unionistes will need to defend their title and prepare for a continental campaign in the new season. They seem to have started that programme in earnest, as they have played three preseason friendlies so far, winning once and losing twice. USG won 4-0 in their first visit to Feyenoord, while the second ended in a goalless draw.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches.

Feyenoord have won eight times and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Feyenoord have scored 14 goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

USG have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Feyenoord have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as USG. Form Guide: Feyenoord – W-L-W-L-W, USG – L-W-L-W-W.

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Feyenoord will hope to end their hard luck against the visitors at Stadion Feijenoord by claiming their first win in three confrontations.

Union Saint-Gilloise could be inspired by their previous success at the venue, coupled with their brilliant current form.

Feyenoord are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Feyenoord to score first – Yes

Tip 4: USG to score - Yes

