Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Feyenoord host Utrecht at De Kuip on Sunday (April 23) in the Eredivisie. The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are contenders to win the league. Feyenoord beat Cambuur 3-0 in their last outing before losing 4-1 to Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal in midweek.

Utrecht, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league but remain in contention for European football next season. They beat Twente 1-0 in their last game. Sander van de Streek scored the winner with a brilliant strike from outside the area midway through the second half.

The visitors have picked up 45 points from 29 games and are seventh in the league table, while Feyenoord are at the summit with 70 points.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 51 previos meetings, Feyenoord lead 29-8.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in 18 games in the fixture since 2015.

Feyenoord have picked up 34 points at home this season. Only Twente (36) and PSV Eindhoven (37) have picked up more.

Utrecht have scored 45 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Two-thirds (30) of those goals have come on the road.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 27 times.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction

Feyenoord's latest result snapped three-game losing streak. They are unbeaten at home in the league this season, though,

Utrecht, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in five games. They have had mixed results on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Utrecht

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine matchups.)

