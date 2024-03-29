Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Feyenoord take on Utrecht at De Kuip on Sunday (March 31) in an Eredivisie clash.

The hosts picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Heeereenveen. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including Japan international Ayase Ueda, who scored his first goal for the club since September. Feyenoord are second in the league table with 62 points.

Utrecht, meanwhile, beat NEC Nijmegen 1-0 last time out. Rangers loanee Sam Lammers scored the sole goal of the game after the hour mark to record his third goal for the club. The visitors are eighth in the standings with 36 points from 26 games.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 115th meeting between Feyenoord and Utrecht, who trail 65-18.

Feyenoord have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in five.

Utrecht are without a clean sheet in 21 games in the fixture.

Feyenoord have lost one league game at home this season. Only leaders PSV Eindhoven (0) have lost fewer.

Utrecht have scored 31 league goals this season, the fewest in the top half of the standings.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in five games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home turf all year.

Utrecht, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last 10 games. They have, however, won one of their last six away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Utrecht

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six matchups.)