Feyenoord vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues across Europe’s biggest leagues this weekend and in the Dutch Eredivisie, Feyenoord face off with FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.

Feyenoord are still unbeaten in domestic competition and can actually go top of the Eredivise this weekend if results go in their favor. Utrecht, meanwhile, are sitting firmly in mid-table.

Feyenoord’s most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with CSKA Moscow in the Europa League. However, their form in the Eredivisie has been brilliant, as they’re coming off a three-match win streak, with their last win being a 1-3 victory over Fortuna Sittard.

Feyenoord striker Steven Berghuis can’t stop scoring, as he now has nine goals in as many Eredivisie games.

Utrecht on the other hand are winless since 24 October in the Eredivisie. Their last match saw them draw with PEC Zwolle, and they’ve struggled for goals all season – only managing nine in their first eight games.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head

Feyenoord got the better of this fixture last season, coming away with a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam before picking up a 1-2 win in Utrecht.

More worryingly for the visitors, they have failed to win any of their last eight matches away at Feyenoord.

Feyenoord form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Utrecht form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Team News

Feyenoord have a number of players unavailable for this match. Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow and Leroy Fer are out with injuries, while Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek and Luis Sinisterra are doubtful too.

Orkan Kokcu, meanwhile, is suspended following his red card in Feyenoord’s win over Fortuna last weekend.

Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow, Leroy Fer

Doubtful: Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek, Luis Sinisterra

Suspended: Orkan Kokcu

Utrecht have just one injury concern this weekend, with reserve goalkeeper Fabian de Keijzer on the sidelines.

Injured: Fabian de Keijzer

Doubtful: None

Suspeded: None

🎉 𝐕𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐣𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐣𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐠 @MsyllaX! pic.twitter.com/puVYay4Ptj — FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) November 25, 2020

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Predicted XI

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Jens Toornstra, Lutsharel Geertruida, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

Utrecht predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Paes, Mark van der Maarel, Tommy St. Jago, Justin Hoogma, Django Warmerdam, Joris van Overeem, Adam Maher, Gyrano Kerk, Simon Gustafson, Eljero Elia, Mimoun Mahi

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction

It seems hard to imagine Feyenoord failing to win this match. Utrecht aren’t a bad side by any means but they’re not in the best form right now.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have looked very good in domestic action, and it’s difficult to imagine Utrecht’s defence stopping Steven Berghuis.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Utrecht