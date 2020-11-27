Feyenoord vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues across Europe’s biggest leagues this weekend and in the Dutch Eredivisie, Feyenoord face off with FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.
Feyenoord are still unbeaten in domestic competition and can actually go top of the Eredivise this weekend if results go in their favor. Utrecht, meanwhile, are sitting firmly in mid-table.
Feyenoord’s most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with CSKA Moscow in the Europa League. However, their form in the Eredivisie has been brilliant, as they’re coming off a three-match win streak, with their last win being a 1-3 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
Feyenoord striker Steven Berghuis can’t stop scoring, as he now has nine goals in as many Eredivisie games.
Utrecht on the other hand are winless since 24 October in the Eredivisie. Their last match saw them draw with PEC Zwolle, and they’ve struggled for goals all season – only managing nine in their first eight games.
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head
Feyenoord got the better of this fixture last season, coming away with a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam before picking up a 1-2 win in Utrecht.
More worryingly for the visitors, they have failed to win any of their last eight matches away at Feyenoord.
Feyenoord form guide: W-W-W-W-D
Utrecht form guide: W-W-L-L-D
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Team News
Feyenoord have a number of players unavailable for this match. Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow and Leroy Fer are out with injuries, while Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek and Luis Sinisterra are doubtful too.
Orkan Kokcu, meanwhile, is suspended following his red card in Feyenoord’s win over Fortuna last weekend.
Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Tyrell Malacia, Justin Bijlow, Leroy Fer
Doubtful: Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek, Luis Sinisterra
Suspended: Orkan Kokcu
Utrecht have just one injury concern this weekend, with reserve goalkeeper Fabian de Keijzer on the sidelines.
Injured: Fabian de Keijzer
Doubtful: None
Suspeded: None
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Predicted XI
Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Jens Toornstra, Lutsharel Geertruida, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen
Utrecht predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Paes, Mark van der Maarel, Tommy St. Jago, Justin Hoogma, Django Warmerdam, Joris van Overeem, Adam Maher, Gyrano Kerk, Simon Gustafson, Eljero Elia, Mimoun Mahi
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction
It seems hard to imagine Feyenoord failing to win this match. Utrecht aren’t a bad side by any means but they’re not in the best form right now.
Feyenoord, meanwhile, have looked very good in domestic action, and it’s difficult to imagine Utrecht’s defence stopping Steven Berghuis.
Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 UtrechtPublished 27 Nov 2020, 17:22 IST