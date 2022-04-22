Feyenoord vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord and Utrecht will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game off a 3-1 away win over Slavia Prague in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie. Nigeria international Cyriel Dessiers scored a brace to guide the Rotterdam outfit to a win and into the semifinals.

Utrecht, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard on home turf a fortnight ago. Zian Flemming scored just past the hour mark to cancel out Bart Ramselaar's early strike for the hosts.

The point helped them hold on to seventh spot in the standings; they now have 42 points to show for their efforts after 29 games. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are third with 61 points.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 61 wins from their previous 109 meetings against Utrecht. Sunday's visitors have 18 wins to their name, while 30 games ended in a share of the spoils.

In their most recent meeting in August 2021, Utrecht came from behind to claim a 3-1 comeback victory in front of their fans.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Utrecht form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Team News

Feyenoord

Jens Toornstra and Justin Bijlow are all unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts, though, but Guus Til is a doubt.

Injuries: Jens Toornstra, Justin Bijlow.

Doubtful: Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Utrecht

Henk Veerman, Django Warmerdam and Reda Akmum have been ruled out with injuries, while Naoki Maeda is a doubt for the trip to De Kuip.

Injuries: Henk Veerman, Django Warmerdam, Reda Akmum.

Doubtful: Naoki Meda.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Predicted XIs

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Patrik Walemark, Cyril Dessiers, Reiss Nelson; Bryan Linssen.

Utrecht (4-5-1): Fabian De Keijzer (GK); Djevencio van der Kust, Willem Janssen, Mike van der Hoorn, Mark van der Maarel; Adam Maher, Bart Ramselaar, Simon Gustafson, Quinten Timber, Othman Bossaid; Anastasios Douvikas.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction

Both teams are on the cusp of European qualification, but Feyenoord are in more need of points to hold on to third spot in the standings. The hosts are favourites to claim maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Utrecht.

