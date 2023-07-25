Feyenoord vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Feyenoord and Villarreal continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they face off in a friendly at De Kuip on Thursday (July 27).

Feyenoord stormed to the Eredivisie title last season, picking up 82 points to finish seven above second-placed PSV Eindhoven. Arne Slot’s men, though, were condemned to their first pre-season defeat on Sunday, losing 4-2 to German side Hoffenheim.

The hosts had picked up successive wins over PEC Zwolle and Club Brugge in their first two friendlies before drawing goalless with Union Saint-Gilloise on July 15.

Villarreal, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 3-0 friendly defeat to Hannover. That followed a 3-0 win over Austrian outfit SC Rheindorf Altach at the Stadion Schnabelholz on July 18, which snapped their three-game winless run.

The visitors take on Sporting Lisbon, OGC Nice and Newcastle United in their final three pre-season games before kicking off their new La Liga campaign at home against Real Betis on August 13.

Feyenoord vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Feyenoord have lost one of their four friendlies, winning twice.

Villarreal are winless in all but one of their last five games across competitions, losing thrice.

The Eredivisie champions have won four of their last five games at De Kuip, with a 1-0 loss to Vitesse on May 28 being the exception.

Feyenoord vs Villarreal Prediction

With both sides ramping up preparations ahead of their domestic campaigns, we expect a thrilling contest. Feyenoord have home advantage, so they will fancy their chances of coming away with a win, albeit a narrow one.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Villarreal

Feyenoord vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Villarreal’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Feyenoord’s last nine outings.)