Feyenoord vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Feyenoord and Villarreal continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they face off in a friendly at De Kuip on Thursday (July 27).
Feyenoord stormed to the Eredivisie title last season, picking up 82 points to finish seven above second-placed PSV Eindhoven. Arne Slot’s men, though, were condemned to their first pre-season defeat on Sunday, losing 4-2 to German side Hoffenheim.
The hosts had picked up successive wins over PEC Zwolle and Club Brugge in their first two friendlies before drawing goalless with Union Saint-Gilloise on July 15.
Villarreal, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 3-0 friendly defeat to Hannover. That followed a 3-0 win over Austrian outfit SC Rheindorf Altach at the Stadion Schnabelholz on July 18, which snapped their three-game winless run.
The visitors take on Sporting Lisbon, OGC Nice and Newcastle United in their final three pre-season games before kicking off their new La Liga campaign at home against Real Betis on August 13.
Feyenoord vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Feyenoord have lost one of their four friendlies, winning twice.
- Villarreal are winless in all but one of their last five games across competitions, losing thrice.
- The Eredivisie champions have won four of their last five games at De Kuip, with a 1-0 loss to Vitesse on May 28 being the exception.
Feyenoord vs Villarreal Prediction
With both sides ramping up preparations ahead of their domestic campaigns, we expect a thrilling contest. Feyenoord have home advantage, so they will fancy their chances of coming away with a win, albeit a narrow one.
Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Villarreal
Feyenoord vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Villarreal’s last five games.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Feyenoord’s last nine outings.)