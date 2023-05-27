Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Feyenoord welcome Vitesse to De Kuip on the final matchday of the Eredivisie season on Sunday (May 28).

De Kuip will be in celebratory mood, having seen their side win a 16th league crown. The game will offer Feyenoord a chance to present the trophy to their fans, with their last two games coming away from home.

The Rotterdam outfit are comig off a comfortable 3-1 comeback win at FC Emmen last weekend. Richairo Zivkovic had out Emmen ahead in the 15th minute, while Oussame Idrissi levelled matters on the half-hour mark. Danilo's second-half brace ensured his side the victory.

Vitesse, meanwhile, ran riot in a comfortable 4-0 home win over Groningen. Million Manhoef was the star of the show with a hat-trick against their ten-man visitors. The win saw them climb to 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 37 points from 33 games.

Feyenoord have a ten-point advantage atop the summit with 82 points accrued from 33 games.

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Feyenoord lead 40-15.

Their most recent meeting on the opening day saw the champions claim a 5-2 away win. That win snapped a run of six games without a win in the fixture for the Rotterdam outfit.

One of Vitesse's last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Feyenoord are on a 13-game winning streak in the league.

The hosts have scored at least thrice on 16 occasions in the league this term.

Feyenoord have the best home defensive record in the league this term, conceding just nine goals in 16 games.

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction

Feyenoord's players will be in party mood, but manager Arne Slot is unlikely to accept any drop in performance from his men.

The Rotterdam outfit have been in emphatic form in the closing stages of the season and will want to register another win. Vitesse, meanwhile, do not have any motivation for a win but will relish the opportunity to finish above arch-rivals NEC Nijmegen.

Feyenoord should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 4-0 Vitesse

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to win both halves

Poll : 0 votes