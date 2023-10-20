Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Feyenoord welcome Vitesse to De Kuip for an Eredivisie matchday nine clash on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 away win over Zwolle before the international break. Santiagoe Gimenez scored a brace to help his side leave with all three points.

Vitesse, meanwhile, could not be separated from Excelsior in a goalless draw at home. The stalemate left them in 11th spot in the points table, having garnered seven points from eight games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, occupy the fourth spot with 20 points to show for their efforts after eight games.

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 40 wins from their last 83 games against Vitesse, who have won 16 times.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Vitesse claimed a shock 1-0 away win in a dead-rubber game on the final day of the season..

Five of their last seven meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Vitesse are unbeaten on their last three visits to the De Kuip, winning twice.

Four of Vitesse's last five games at Feyenoord have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Feyenoord have scored at least twice in their last nine games across competitions.

Five of Vitesse's last six league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Feyenoord have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the Eredivisie season, winning the last six.

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction

PSV's imperious start to the campaign means Feyenoord are already playing catch-up in the early stages of their title defence. Arne Slot's side have made an unbeaten start to the season but are four points behind the leaders.

Vitesse, meanwhile, are underdogs but will have fresh memories of their most recent visit to Feyenoord. On that occasion, they put a slight dent on Feyenoord's title coronation as champions, registering their second consecutive win and third straight game without defeat.

However, chances of repeating that feat appear slim, so expect the hosts to claim maximum points in a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Vitesse

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals