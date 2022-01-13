Feyenoord vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

The Eredivisie will return from its three-week break this weekend, with Feyenoord hosting Vitesse in one of the matchday 19 fixtures on Saturday.

The hosts rounded up 2021 with a routine 3-0 victory away to Heerenveen. Guus Til, Marcos Senesi and Bryan Linseen all found the back of the net.

Lois Openda's goal two minutes after the restart was enough to hand Vitesse all three points in a narrow 1-0 victory over Zwolle in their final match of 2021.

That win helped the Arnhem outfit hold on to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 18 matches. Feyenoord are six points ahead of them in third place.

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 23 wins from their last 47 matches against Vitesse. The visitors were victorious on just eight occasions while 16 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

The two sides clashed on matchday eight of the current campaign when Loois Openda's brace helped Vitesse register a 2-1 victory on home turf.

The home side have been inconsistent of late and have just two wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Vitesse are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing three.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Team News

Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra has been ruled out with a knee injury while Gernot Trauner and Denzel Hall are both doubts for the game.

Injury: Luis Sinisterra

Doubtful: Gernot Trauner, Denzel Hall

Suspension: None

Vitesse

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns. However, Daan Reiziger is a doubt for the clash with a wrist injury.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Daan Reiziger

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Danilho Doekhi, Jacob Rasmussen, Riechedly Bazoer; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Daan Huisman, Eli Dasa; Yann Gboho; Thomas Buitink, Lois Openda

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction

Vitesse's good run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points in Roterdam. However, Feyenoord are favorites and will be looking to kickstart the new year with a win.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Vitesse

Edited by Manas Mitul