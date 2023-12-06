Feyenoord vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

In a clash between teams from opposite ends of the league table, second-placed Feyenoord will welcome 17th-placed Volendam to De Kuip in Eredivisie action on Thursday.

The hosts saw their three-game winning run in the league come to an end last week as they suffered a 2-1 loss to league leaders PSV. After conceding twice within three minutes in the second half, Santiago Giménez pulled one back for the reigning champions in the 81st minute.

The visitors are winless in their last six games across all competitions, suffering five defeats. They have failed to score in their last two league outings and suffered their biggest loss of the season last week, falling to a 5-0 home loss to PEC Zwolle.

Feyenoord vs Volendam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times across all competitions, with just six of these meetings coming in the 21st century. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 41 wins to their name. The visitors have registered just six wins to their name and seven games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season with an aggregate score of 4-1.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in 14 of their last 16 league outings.

Feyenoord have lost just once against Volendam since 1989. They have won 20 of the 23 games in that period.

The visitors have lost 12 games in a row in their away matches against the hosts, failing to score eight times in that period.

The visitors are winless in away games in the Eredivisie this season, suffering six defeats in seven games. They have just one win in their last 30 away games in the league.

Feyenoord vs Volendam Prediction

De Stadionclub have an impressive record against the visitors, losing just once across all competitions since 1989. They have registered 12 wins on the trot at home against the visitors, scoring at least two goals in 11 games in that period. They have lost two home games in a row in all competitions and will look to return to winning ways.

Ayase Ueda and Yankuba Minteh picked up injuries in the defeat against PSV and are likely to be rested in favor of the UEFA Champions League meeting against Celtic next week. Quilindschy Hartman had a head collision in that match and faces a late fitness test.

Het Nieuwe Oranje have failed to score in three of their last five league games while conceding 17 times in that period. After a 5-0 loss to Zwolle last week, head coach Matthias Kohler and the entire technical team resigned. Michael Dingsdag will take charge as the interim coach.

Considering the home advantage for Feyenoord and the visitors' poor away record in the Eredivisie, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Volendam

Feyenoord vs Volendam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Giménez to score or assist any time - Yes