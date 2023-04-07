Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Feyenoord will host Waalwijk at De Kuip on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign so far and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of the Eredivisie title. They beat Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 in their last league outing, with Igor Paixao scoring an early opener before Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko got on the scoresheet after the restart.

Feyenoord sit atop the Eredivisie standings with 64 points from 27 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run of results in the league when they play at the weekend.

Waalwijk have performed well this season and are pushing for the continental playoff spots with less than 10 games to play. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 win over Vitesse, with Michiel Kramer scoring the sole goal of the game just before the half-hour mark.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Feyenoord and Waalwijk. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Feyenoord have picked up 31 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Twente (33) and PSV Eindhoven (34) have picked up more.

Only two of Waalwijk's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction

Feyenoord's latest result ended a brilliant 20-game unbeaten streak and they will aim to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, saw their run of back-to-back defeats come to an end last time out and will be looking to take confidence from that. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Waalwijk

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

