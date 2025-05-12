Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Feyenoord will host Waalwijk at the De Kuip on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie regular season. The home side have performed well under new boss Robin Van Persie and now sit third in the table with 65 points from 32 matches.

They suffered a 3-2 defeat to champions PSV Eindhoven last time out, heading into the break two goals up following strikes from Igor Paixao and Givairo Mead before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half. De Stadionclub will be keen to return to winning ways in their final home game of the campaign and that should be enough to confirm their spot in next season's UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, have endured a difficult season with the relegation playoffs being their only chance at salvation. They picked up a 3-1 victory over 10-man Heerenveen in their last match, with goals from Richonell Margaret, Yassin Oukili and Chris Lokesa handing RKC what could be a vital three points in their quest for survival.

The visitors sit 17th in the table and could be relegated to second-tier football for the first time since the 2018-19 season should they fail to pick up a result this week.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Feyenoord and Waalwijk. The home side have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times, with their other 16 contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12.

RKC have the worst defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 69.

De Stadionclub are the second-highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 74.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction

Feyenoord's latest result ended a seven-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last seven home league games and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a nine-game winless run. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture in recent seasons and could lose this one.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Waalwijk

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last nine matches)

