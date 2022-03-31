Feyenoord vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Feyenoord will welcome Willem II to De Kuip for a matchday 28 fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways following their 3-2 defeat away to Ajax in De Klassieker before the international break. The Rotterdam outfit twice took the lead in the first half but were pegged back by second-half strikes from Dusan Tadic and Antony.

Willem II shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar on home turf. They raced into an early two-goal lead but Zakaria Aboukhlal stepped off the bench to equalize for Alkmaar in injury time.

The defeat dealt a blow to Willem II's hopes of avoiding relegation. They currently sit in 15th spot and are just one point above the drop zone. Feyenoord's defeat all but ended their slim hopes of a title race.

They sit in third spot on 55 points and are just one point above Twente in the race for Europa League qualification.

Feyenoord vs Willem II Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 91 occasions in the past and Feyenoord have been vastly superior in previous matches played. Saturday's hosts were victorious on 64 occasions, losing 14, while 13 matches ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Feyenoord claimed a comfortable 4-0 away win on the opening day of the current campaign.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Willem II form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Feyenoord vs Willem II Team News

Feyenoord

Justin Bijlow has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury, while Philippe Sandler is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Philippe Sandler

Suspension: None

Willem II

Thijs Oosting is out with a knee injury. Wesley Spieringhs is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Thijs Oosting

Doubtful: Wesley Spieringhs

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Willem II Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyril Dessiers, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Mats Kohlert, Derrick Kohn, Wessel Dammers, Leeroy Owusu; Dan Crowley, Freek Heerkens, Dries Saddiki; Elton Kabangu, Jizz Hornkamp, Che Nunnely

Feyenoord vs Willem II Prediction

Feyenoord are overwhelming favorites and are strongly tipped to secure maximum points. However, Willem II's need to avoid the drop could spur them on.

The difference in quality between the two sides is obvious and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Willem II

