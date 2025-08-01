Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Feyenoord wrap up their pre-season friendly campaign when they play host to German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg at De Kuip Stadium on Saturday. Both sides lost their respective last outings and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back.

Feyenoord were on the receiving end of another disappointing result as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Austrian outfit FC Liefering last Saturday.

Having kicked off their pre-season with a 4-1 victory over Cambuur on July 5, Robin van Persie’s men have failed to win their subsequent four games, losing once and suffering three consecutive defeats.

Feyenoord will look to find their feet and gather momentum ahead of their Champions League qualifying opener against Fenerbahce on August 2.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg were denied consecutive victories in pre-season as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Spanish side Espanyol on Wednesday.

Before that, Paul Simonis’ men kicked off their warm-up fixtures with a thrilling 4-3 victory over 2. Bundesliga outfit Magdeburg at Avnet Arena on July 26.

Wolfsburg will head into the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign looking to improve on their performance from last season, when they picked up 43 points from their 34 games to finish 11th in the table.

Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Feyenoord and Wolfsburg, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Feyenoord have failed to win six of their last seven matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since mid-May.

Wolfsburg have won just two of their most recent 12 games in all competitions while losing seven and claiming three draws since March 1.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in five of their last six matches at De Kuip, picking up four wins and one draw since late March.

Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg Prediction

With their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash against Fenerbahce on the horizon, Feyenoord will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result on Saturday.

While we expect Wolfsburg to put up a fight, we predict Van Persie’s men will make the most of their home advantage and secure the desired result.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Wolfsburg

Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Feyenoord’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last seven matches)

