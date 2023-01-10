Feyenoord vs Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023 

Feyenoord and Zwolle will square off in the second round of the KNVB Beker on Thursday (January 12).
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Utrecht in the Eredivisie. Alireza Jahanbaksh scored the equaliser for Feyenoord in the 90th minute to cancel out Jens Toornstra's fifth-minute opener against his former side.
Despite the draw, the Rotterdam outfit remained at the summit of the standings, having seen all their nearest challengers also drop points.
Zwolle, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 comeback win at home against Almere City in the Eerste Division. Apostolos Vellios stepped off the bench to score the winner with four minutes to go after the visitors were reduced to ten men. The win saw them hold on to second spot in the standings.
Both sides will now turn their attention to the cup, where they will attempt to secure progress to the next round.
Feyenoord vs Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Feyenoord have 19 wins from their last 26 games against Zwolle. Two games ended in a draw, while Zwolle have five wins.
- Their most recent meeting in March 2022 saw Feyenoord claim a 2-1 comeback away win.
- The hosts have won their last six games against Zwolle.
- Feyenoord are unbeaten in all ten games they have played at home across competitions this season, winning seven.
- Zwolle are on a five-game winning run in the league.
- Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 14 home games against Zwolle across competitions, winning 13.
Feyenoord vs Zwolle Prediction
Zwolle have been consistent in the Eerste Division and are in line for an immediate return to the Eredivisie. However, their chances in the cup are considerably slim, as Feyenoord are the overwhelming favourites to progress to the next round.
The hosts will be eager to get back to winning ways following their draw in the league over the weekend. Feyenoord should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Feyenoord 4-1 Zwolle
Feyenoord vs Zwolle Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Feyenoord to win both halves