Feyenoord vs Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Feyenoord will face Zwolle at the Sportpark Smitshoek on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

De Stadionclub enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season as they secured their first Eredivisie title since the 2016-17 campaign to record a 16th league triumph. They picked up 82 points from 34 games, equalling their highest-ever points tally in the Dutch top flight as they clinched a return to the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Following the conclusion of a successful campaign, head coach Arne Slot was highly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur but later extended his stay at Feyenoord by signing a new contract. He will lead the side's first pre-season game this weekend.

Zwolle were relegated from the Eredivisie in the 2021-22 campaign for the first time in a decade but have now secured an immediate return to the Dutch top-flight. They finished second in the Eerste Divisie last season with 85 points from 38 games.

Feyenoord vs Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between the two teams. Feyenoord have won 20 of those games while Zwolle have won just five times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in January which Feyenoord won 3-1 to record their seventh consecutive victory in this fixture.

Zwolle are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Five of the Blauwvingers' seven league defeats last season came on foreign grounds.

De Stadionclub picked up 42 points on the road in the league last season, the highest in the competition.

Arne Slot's men had the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie last season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Feyenoord vs Zwolle Prediction

Feyenoord ended the previous campaign with four wins from their final five games. They will be looking to hit the ground running in their pre-season campaign this weekend before going on to play Club Brugge and Benfica later in the month.

Zwolle closed out their season with back-to-back victories and will aim to pick up where they left off. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture and could lose here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Zwolle

Feyenoord vs Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six league matchups)

Poll : 0 votes