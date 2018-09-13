FIFA 19: 10 Highest Rated Players

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 13 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The two legends will have the same rating.

The highly anticipated FIFA 19 will be releasing on 28th September, and EA Sports has decided to increase the buzz surrounding the game by revealing the top 100 players on FIFA 19.

Superstars like Ronaldo and Messi are in the Top 10 as expected, but EA Sports has also sprung a few surprises this time around. A lot of players have seen their stats increase based on their form last season and have managed to crack the Top 10.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 10 players on FIFA 19.

#10. Toni Kroos

The German Sniper

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69

Position: CM

The German midfielder has developed into one of the best ball playing midfielders in the world over the past few year. He has been one of the most important players in a Real Madrid team that has won three consecutive Champions League titles.

He has definitely earned his spot as one of the 10 best players in the game, and do not expect him to give up his spot anytime soon.

1 / 10 NEXT