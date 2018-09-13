Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: 10 Highest Rated Players

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST

The t
The two legends will have the same rating.

The highly anticipated FIFA 19 will be releasing on 28th September, and EA Sports has decided to increase the buzz surrounding the game by revealing the top 100 players on FIFA 19.

Superstars like Ronaldo and Messi are in the Top 10 as expected, but EA Sports has also sprung a few surprises this time around. A lot of players have seen their stats increase based on their form last season and have managed to crack the Top 10.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 10 players on FIFA 19.

#10. Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
The German Sniper

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69

Position: CM


The German midfielder has developed into one of the best ball playing midfielders in the world over the past few year. He has been one of the most important players in a Real Madrid team that has won three consecutive Champions League titles.

He has definitely earned his spot as one of the 10 best players in the game, and do not expect him to give up his spot anytime soon.


Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
The 10 Best Players in FIFA 19
