FIFA 19: 4 updates that will change the game

Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Sep 2018, 14:21 IST

Last year, FIFA 18 was widely regarded as an encouraging reboot of the franchise, returning from the emphasis on midfield play in FIFA 17 to the pace dependent end-to-end gameplay of older versions. Despite this, FIFA 18 had much less success and longevity in the gaming world than in previous years, largely due to the meteoric rise of Fortnite. The changes made this year look to reverse this trend, and return FIFA to its former glory as the king of the gaming world.

#4 Braver Challenges

One of the biggest problems in FIFA 18 was auto-defending, whereby players close to the ball would often not tackle the opposing player with the ball, an infuriating issue which resulted in goal-scoring opportunities which could not be prevented no matter how skilled the defending player was.

EA promised to address this issue in FIFA 19, and from the released gameplay there seems to be huge improvements with defenders making stronger tackles and sometimes even colliding with opposing players when winning the ball back. This in-game fix will make FIFA 19 a lot fairer, preventing skilful attackers from exploiting broken auto-defending and allowing players defensive tactics to shine through more consistently.

defend
Auto-defending in FIFA 18


