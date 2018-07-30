FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90

EA Sports' latest edition of their annual money-making video FIFA 18 was a mega-hit with over 10 million copies being sold. With the 2017-2018 season having come to an end, video game-cum-football aficionados would have turned their heads to the 2019 version which is close to its official launch. FIFA 19 officially launches worldwide September 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Cristiano Ronaldo will be back as the FIFA 19 cover star and will be joined by Brazil star Neymar Jr for the Champions and Ultimate Edition covers. In keeping with their traditions of a demo, EA Sports is likely to announce their player ratings well before the 28th.

Football is a game of opinions and the ratings are no different. However, the fact is that FIFA ratings showcase a player's footballing ability, with these ratings based on their performances from the past year of football. Most, if not all players will undergo some kind of changes in their ratings after having played a season-long of football which included a World Cup this time around.

Only the best of the best of footballers will be able to breach the much famed overall rating of 90. Last season, we had 11 players make it to the 90's. It was Cristiano Ronaldo that finished top of the class with a rating of 94 with Messi just behind him at 93. We also had several superstars hovering around the 88/89 marks who put in stellar performances in 2018. EA Sports could reward these players upgrades and as a result, quite a few players could enter the 90's in this edition. Here are the 9 players who could take their ratings beyond the 90's

(All stats have been taken from whoscored.com)

