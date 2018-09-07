Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: Predicting the top players in each position

Sanjay Pradeep
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.27K   //    07 Sep 2018, 21:23 IST

Ent

FIFA 19 release is around the corner, and EA Sports have started to release the top 100 rated players. They've already released players ranking from 81 to 100, and quite a lot of the people's favorite players were on that list. Recently, they have released players ranking from 61 to 80.

There have been lots of prediction posts for FIFA 19, predicting the top 10 players, but we are anticipating the top players in each position. Note that this list does not include icons or any special cards. Also, Right Midfield and Left Midfield positions are not added. The prediction is based primarily on their overall rating in the previous iteration of the game, FIFA 18, and their individual and team performances in the 2017-18 season and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Let us start with the goalkeeper

GK: David De Gea

Rating in FIFA 18: 90

Expected rating in FIFA 19: 91

Enter caption

David De Gea was a prominent figure in almost all teams in FIFA 18. His 90 overall rating with his acrobatic technique and "save with feet" trait made him an overpowered goalkeeper in FIFA 18.

In the 2017-18 season, De Gea had 16 clean sheets in Premier League and 1 in the 2018 World Cup. The only other GK who could rival the Spaniard would be Belgian Thibaut Courtois as he had an excellent season and a great World Cup. We predict that De Gea will overtake Neuer this year and will be the top-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 19.

