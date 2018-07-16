Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2018 World Cup: 5 best young players of the tournament

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    16 Jul 2018, 16:56 IST

Ranking the 5 best youngsters of the World Cup
Ranking the 5 best youngsters of the 2018 World Cup

As we pull down the curtains on the 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup, it's time to draw out the analysis sheets and mull over a few things. France joined Argentina and Uruguay as the teams to win the World Cup twice, while Harry Kane became just the third Englishman to finish as the most prolific player in the competition.

The tournament witnessed a total of 169 goals being scored in 64 games, and only one of those ended goal-less. We also saw how smaller sides like Russia, Iran, Sweden, Japan and even Croatia, punch above their weights, but the competition was also lit up by some talented youngsters making an indelible mark on the biggest stage.

Some of these have impressed with the clubs, while some announced their arrival to the world with eye-catching exploits in the competition. Here are the 5 best youngsters of the FIFA 2018 World Cup:

#5 Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

Lozano starred for Mexico
Lozano starred for Mexico in the World Cup

Mexico's Hirving Lozano finished as the top scorer of the Dutch Eredivisie last season with 17 goals, but it's his performances in the World Cup with El Tri that truly thurst him in the limelight. The 21-year old announced himself by scoring the winner against Germany in the opening game, before laying an assist in the next game against South Korea.

Lozano turned heads with his electrifying pace and a keen eye for pass made him dangerous in the attacking third. He left defenses in the knots with his magical dribbles - he averaged 3.5 per game - as he also maintained an incredible 87% passing accuracy. His 6 key passes in the World Cup were second only to Carlos Vela in the team.

Lozano possesses a terrific ball control and has shown the potential to become a prolific goalscorer in future. Won't be long before we seen him plying his trade in the upper echelons of Europe.

FIFA WC 2018 Colombia Football France Football Kylian Mbappe José Giménez
