FIFA 2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Croatia beat Denmark

Croatia beat Denmark on penalties

Croatia ousted Denmark 3-2 on penalties as Daniel Subasic was the unlikely hero with three important saves in the shootout.

The Blazers fell behind inside 58 seconds of the match as Mathias Jorgensen gave the Danes a dream start, but Mario Mandzukic equalized just 118 seconds later. The frantic start soon faded as the game receded into mediocrity thereafter, while Luka Modric also missed a penalty in the second-half of the extra-time.

A penalty shootout beckoned, and Subasic denied Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen to send the Blazers through to their first quarter-finals in 20 years.

Let's discuss three reasons why Croatia won today:

#1 Immediate response to Denmark's opener

Mandzukic equalised for Croatia after just 1 minute and 58 seconds!

Conceding a goal inside the first minute of the match can be a big blow. For the side trailing would be under sustained pressure to restore parity before further damage is done. That can instead, lead to further mistakes. Croatia though appeared to be spurred on after Jorgensen put the Danes ahead after just 58 seconds on the clock.

The Blazers wrestled control of the ball after the restart and pushed forward. Denmark found themselves in a tizzy, while a botched clearance in the final third allowed Mandzukic to equalise. Sime Vrsaljko parried an Ante Rebic cross that cannoned off Christensen's face, and the Juventus star latched on to the loose ball from barely 5 yards out to pull Croatia back on level terms.

As the match gradually waned, chances were at a premium for both sides. But Croatia dispatched the first and the only real opportunity in the normal time to mount a terrific response. From disaster to delirium within a matter of seconds.