Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Croatia beat Denmark

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
424   //    02 Jul 2018, 11:11 IST

Croatia beat Denmark on penalties
Croatia beat Denmark on penalties

Croatia ousted Denmark 3-2 on penalties as Daniel Subasic was the unlikely hero with three important saves in the shootout.

The Blazers fell behind inside 58 seconds of the match as Mathias Jorgensen gave the Danes a dream start, but Mario Mandzukic equalized just 118 seconds later. The frantic start soon faded as the game receded into mediocrity thereafter, while Luka Modric also missed a penalty in the second-half of the extra-time.

A penalty shootout beckoned, and Subasic denied Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen to send the Blazers through to their first quarter-finals in 20 years.

Let's discuss three reasons why Croatia won today:

#1 Immediate response to Denmark's opener

Mandzukic equlised for Croatia after just 1 minute and 58 seconds!
Mandzukic equalised for Croatia after just 1 minute and 58 seconds!

Conceding a goal inside the first minute of the match can be a big blow. For the side trailing would be under sustained pressure to restore parity before further damage is done. That can instead, lead to further mistakes. Croatia though appeared to be spurred on after Jorgensen put the Danes ahead after just 58 seconds on the clock.

The Blazers wrestled control of the ball after the restart and pushed forward. Denmark found themselves in a tizzy, while a botched clearance in the final third allowed Mandzukic to equalise. Sime Vrsaljko parried an Ante Rebic cross that cannoned off Christensen's face, and the Juventus star latched on to the loose ball from barely 5 yards out to pull Croatia back on level terms.

As the match gradually waned, chances were at a premium for both sides. But Croatia dispatched the first and the only real opportunity in the normal time to mount a terrific response. From disaster to delirium within a matter of seconds.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football Croatia Football Mario Mandzukic Andreas Christensen Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Twitter reacts as Croatia knock Denmark out of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Croatia vs Denmark: Prediction
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia vs Denmark - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Three reasons why Denmark shared points...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia won 2-1 against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France drew 0-0 with Denmark
RELATED STORY
10 Thrilling Last Minute Goals At The UEFA European...
RELATED STORY
Denmark 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points as France top group...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Denmark versus France - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us