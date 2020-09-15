FIFA 21 five-star skills: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and every other player with the highest rating in the game 

FIFA 21 is set to be released on 6th October 2020, with EA already releasing the ratings of the top players in the game.

The five-start skill rating in FIFA 21 and its previous versions is one of the most important attributes in the series, making the players who possess them one of the most dangerous in the game.

Here is a consolidated list of players who possess the skill in the FIFA 21 game:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Jadon Sancho, Roberto Firmino, Paul Pogba, Thiago, Riyad Mahrez, Memphis Depay, Hakim Ziyech, Marcus Rashford, Douglas Costa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Wilfried Zaha, Martin Odegaard, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Quincy Promes, Marlos, Eduardo Salvio, Joao Felix, Xherdan Shaqiri, Juan Cuadrado, Franck Ribery, Nani, Vinicius Jr., David Neres, Federico Bernardeschi, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gelson Martins, Stephen El Sharaawy, Ignacio Piatti, Ricardo Centurion, Amine Harit, Hernani, Yannick Bolasie, Marcelino Moreno, Evander, Matias Fernandes, Luciano Acosta, Jorge Carrascal, Chanathip Songkrasin, Alexandru Maxim, Farid Boulaya, Aidan McGeady, Silas Wamangituka, Juan Diego Rojas, Ilsinho and Rayan Cherki.

REACTION 👀 | FIFA 21 RATING



How does @AlphonsoDavies feel about his new 81 OVERALL rating in FIFA 21?



We asked the #CanMNT & Bayern Munich star exactly what he thinks he should be rated after his treble-winning, #UCL trophy-hoisting year!



WATCH ▶https://t.co/nGrOfDENTH pic.twitter.com/xtLY9Zikw3 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 15, 2020

Five-star skill moves in FIFA 21 and when to use them

The five-star skill moves are advantageous in one-on-one situations, especially when your opponent is cutting off passing lanes to other players in your team. Some of the famous five-star skill moves incorporated into the game are the triple elastico, sombrero flick, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe look on during a PSG Training Session

EA is known to avoid changing many facets of the game from year to year- a tendency that has become a point of criticism for the game.

However, FIFA 21 has been advertised with a few new additions, ie, a more agile dribbling system, personality positioning (intelligent positioning based on the player's ratings), creative runs and a natural collision system.

Advertisement

It would be cool/funny if in FIFA 21 you could hear your opponent after you score a goal just to hear their reaction 🤣 — Martin Oregel (@RemiMartinn) September 14, 2020

FIFA does throw in one or two surprises every year in terms of players and their abilities. The addition of Rayan Cherki to the game with a five-star skill rating is an interesting prospect, given his raw age of 17 and his involvement with the Olympique Lyonnais first team.